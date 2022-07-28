Vigil held for teen who disappeared into river

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday into the Scioto River near Lucasville still hasn’t been found after two days of searching.

Police say at least six boats and a rescue dog have been in the river looking for Jeremy Sheppard.

Wednesday night, community members gathered for a vigil in the gym at South Webster High School, where they prayed Sheppard is able to begin his sophomore year in a few weeks.

“Jeremy was a very popular student here, a member of our basketball team, a great kid,” Principal Brett Roberts said.

Roberts says while they fear the worst, they’re holding onto hope and praying he somehow turns up safe.

“The hard part is seeing some of the updates,” Roberts said. “You know they’re on the river looking for a body. Your first thoughts are not good, but you hold onto hope that maybe he made it to the bank. Maybe he’s crawled some place out of the water, and he’s just hanging on for dear life, and hopefully a first responder will get to him soon. That’s just kind of what we’re hoping for and praying for right now.”

Superintendent Marc Kreischer says Sheppard is in the same grade as his daughter.

“You care about them all, but it hits home when your own kid is around that student quite often,” he said.

They are also praying for the safety of those involved in the search.

Counselors were on hand at the vigil and will be available in the coming days for students and staff members.

The Scioto County sheriff said the search was expected to be halted Wednesday night when it got dark if they still hadn’t found him.

For related coverage:

Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.