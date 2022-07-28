Woman charged in 2009 sexual abuse case

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is in jail after investigators in Nicholas County charged her with sexually abusing a baby in 2009.

Deputies with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jennifer Jenkins, 39, on July 21.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Nicholas County magistrate court, Jenkins is charged with first degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian.

The criminal complaint states the charges stemmed from an incident in 2009 involving an infant Jenkins was babysitting.

Jenkins is in the Central Regional jail.

