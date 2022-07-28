W.Va. House passes income tax bill

West Virginia State Capitol (File photo)
West Virginia State Capitol (File photo)(WVVA News)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday passed a bill that would reduce income taxes by 10% for state residents.

House Bill 301 passed by a 78-7 vote with 15 members absent, according to a spokeswoman with the House.

The measure now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Lawmakers have met in a special session this week to consider both the income tax bill and a measure to update abortion laws, which is also in the Senate’s hands after the House passed that bill Wednesday.

Gov. Jim Justice had called for the special session to consider both issues.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

For previous coverage:

Abortion, income tax bills pass committees in W.Va. Legislature’s special session

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Bradley Spoljaric, 29, faces domestic violence, aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering...
Police officer faces drug charges, among others
Cremeans is facing a felony breaking and entering charge.
Man turns himself in following pawn shop break-in, theft
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Michael Edward Herman, 35, is in the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Man arrested for threatening elected officials on Twitter

Latest News

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Ky AG | Price gouging hotline activated amid flash flooding event
Communities in eastern Kentucky are experiencing severe flash flooding.
3 p.m. update Eastern Ky flooding coverage
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone footage shows disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Knott County Kentucky flooding drone footage