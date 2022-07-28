W.Va. House passes income tax bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday passed a bill that would reduce income taxes by 10% for state residents.

House Bill 301 passed by a 78-7 vote with 15 members absent, according to a spokeswoman with the House.

The measure now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Lawmakers have met in a special session this week to consider both the income tax bill and a measure to update abortion laws, which is also in the Senate’s hands after the House passed that bill Wednesday.

Gov. Jim Justice had called for the special session to consider both issues.

