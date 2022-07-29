16 dead after catastrophic flooding, toll expected to rise

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the 16th dead as a result of catastrophic flooding in the eastern part of the state Friday morning during a press conference.

Wednesday evening powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows, leaving vehicles in useless piles, crunching runaway equipment, piling up debris and swamping homes and businesses. Mudslides on steep slopes left many people without power and made rescues more difficult.

As of Friday, there are 16 confirmed deaths in four counties. Gov. Beshear said Friday those deaths include two children.

Gov. Beshear says Friday morning President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 13 eastern Kentucky counties.

“We asked for this last night,” said Gov. Beshear. “It came this morning. One of the fastest disaster declarations we’ve seen and we are grateful for it.”

The following counties in our region will receive federal relief funding: Floyd, Johnson, and Pike counties.

There are ten shelters and two state parks being used as dry shelter for all flood victims, including Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg. Gov. Beshear says there are currently 124 displaced people at Jenny Wiley. However, Gov. Beshear says there are rooms available at Pine Mountain State Resort Park in Pineville, Kentucky.

Statewide 337 displaced people are being sheltered.

The governor said Friday he expected to give his briefing on the ground in Hazard, Kentucky but his team was told it is currently not safe to land in Hazard.

Roughly 24,000 are without power statewide in Kentucky. Water and gas systems are also down in the hardest hit communities.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined Gov. Beshear for his briefing Friday.

This is a developing story.

