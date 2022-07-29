Accident involving semi knocks over tollbooth

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A worker on the West Virginia Turnpike was trapped for a short time Friday after a tractor trailer knocked over a tollbooth.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Friday at the 83 mile marker toll plaza.

West Virginia State Police reported a wide load on the tractor trailer hit the booth.

The worker was trapped for a short period of time before other Turnpike employees helped the worker get out.

The worker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic is moving but two lanes are shut down while crews remove the the truck and trailer.

