Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

Here’s how to get involved:

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

