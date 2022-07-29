Body of teen, 16, recovered following disappearance in Scioto River

Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, went missing in the Scioto River Tuesday, July 26, according to Scioto...
Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, went missing in the Scioto River Tuesday, July 26, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.(South Webster High School)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The body of a 16-year-old has been found following the teen’s disappearance Tuesday while swimming in the Scioto River near State Route 348.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says he received a call from the Rapid Response Services Search and Rescue Team at approximately 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, July 28 stating they had recovered a body believed to be that of Jeremy Sheppard Jr.

The body was located approximately ¼ to a ½ mile downstream from the State Route 348 bridge, near State Route 104. This bridge goes over the Scioto River.

Multiple rescue crews have been searching the river and surrounding riverbanks since Tuesday, July 26 when Sheppard, 16, was reported missing while swimming with at least three other teens.

The Scioto County Coroner, Dr. Darren Adams, was contacted and responded. He ordered the body to be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Wednesday night, community members gathered for a vigil in the gym at South Webster High School.

