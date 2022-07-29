Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks to next flooding threat

Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks to next flooding threat
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Bradley Spoljaric, 29, faces domestic violence, aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering...
Police officer faces drug charges, among others
Cremeans is facing a felony breaking and entering charge.
Man turns himself in following pawn shop break-in, theft
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks to next flooding threat
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks to next flooding threat
More Team Coverage | Eastern Ky. impacted by deadly flash flooding
More Team Coverage | Eastern Ky. impacted by deadly flash flooding
Continued Team Coverage | Deadly flooding hits eastern Ky.
Continued Team Coverage | Deadly flooding hits eastern Ky.
Team Coverage | Deadly flooding devastates eastern Ky.
TEAM COVERAGE | Deadly flooding devastates eastern Ky.