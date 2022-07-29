City of Prestonsburg fireworks display postponed again

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - In light of devastating flooding in the county, the rescheduled 4th of July fireworks display for the City of Prestonsburg has been postponed yet again.

The show was postponed earlier this month following a mass shooting in Allen, Kentucky that killed three police officers and injured many others.

Sheriff details events leading up to Floyd Co. mass shooting

City officials say the display will be rescheduled at a later date.

