Cleanup begins after Eastern Kentucky flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As the floodwaters in Eastern Kentucky receded Thursday, the long process of cleaning up began.

Employees at a funeral home in the Virgie area of Pike County were tasked with clearing mud out of the building.

Phyllis Newman, who lives on Long Fork Road in Virgie, says water got up higher than a foot into her house.

“It’s just a muddy mess,” she said. “There’s just a thin film of mud all over the entire house.”

She says water actually rose and got into her home twice Thursday morning.

“About 5 o’clock this morning, we saw the water was coming in,” she said, “so we made it upstairs, stayed up there a while. The water started receding, and we thought we were in the clear. We didn’t have that much, and then the water came the other way from the other fork, and it came in worse that time. “It’s just unbelievable. You think you’re in the clear, and suddenly it’s coming at you again.”

She says it’s the first time water has gotten into homes in that area since 1984.

Down the road, Tammy Rowe was helping clean up after water got into her mother’s house.

“It’s devastating,” Rowe said. “This is the second time this has happened. We’re trying to clean up and get things straightened back up for her. It’s going to take a long time to get her back in.”

The Pike County Emergency Management director says volunteer organizations have reached out to see what they can do to help. He says they’ll be working on coordinating those efforts to get those helpers where they’re needed most.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.