Elderly man with dementia missing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An elderly man with early onset dementia is missing Friday from his home in Lawrence County, according to Lawrence County Emergency Management officials.

Don Gussler, 82, went missing from the Adams community, and is considered to be in danger, officials say

Gussler is described as about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a blue University of Kentucky hat.

First responders have been searching for Gussler since Thursday night, according to Lawrence County Emergency Management.

Anyone who sees Gussler or has any information is asked to call their local 911 agency or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 606-638-4368.

