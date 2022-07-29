Fight over waffle maker ends with man shot

A fight over a waffle maker sent a man to the hospital Friday with a gunshot wound, police say.
By Tim Irr
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight over a waffle maker sent a man to the hospital Friday evening with a gunshot wound, Huntington Police on scene say.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.

Officers say the victim was shot in the foot after a dinner time fight.

No one else was injured.

One person has been taken in for questioning. So far, no charges have been filed.

