Floyd County Community Center opens as Red Cross Shelter
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Many flash-flood victims in Floyd County are trying to figure out their next steps. More than 30 displaced residents took refuge Friday at the Floyd County Community Center in Langley.

The Community Center had been used as a command center during flooding in March 2021.

This week was the building’s first usage as a Red Cross-designated shelter.

Missy Allen, who works for the Floyd County Fiscal Court, said the building’s history facilitated the process for helping flood victims.

“Sadly, in the area we live, it’s hills and valleys, and it’s not if it’s gonna flood, but when and that’s our biggest problem, is flooding” she said. ” So, if we know, and we’ve got a plan in place, which I think is what we’ve done a pretty decent job at, of making sure we’ve got a plan in place and everybody in the county knows where they can go and access help, then that’s what we want to do.”

However, she said outsiders often have wrong assumptions about residents.

“People are quick to say ‘they just need to move’ and that’s just not possible especially if they own the property and it’s their family’s property,” she said. “It’s not that easy to pick up and move and it takes money and a lot of folks just don’t have that money to do that so they’re kind of stuck in the situation at times.”

David Silver, a shelter operator with the American Red Cross, said he lives about two hours away from the Community Center. He said it is at times challenging to see other Kentuckians facing hardships. However, he said neighbors helping neighbors is the Kentucky way.

“They are very despondent but like a young man said to me, ‘I’m from eastern Kentucky; we can do this,’ ” he said. “Be strong, everyone is with you you can get through this somehow and you’ve done it before you can do it again, you are from eastern Kentucky you can handle this.”

“We want to take care of as many people we can because at a time like this the giant eraser comes out,” Allen said. “We erase those county lines. We just try to help whoever we can.”

People who are interested in donating items like toiletries and food can take it to the Community Center located at: 7199 Highway 80, Langley, KY 41645.

The Community Center is open 24 hours a day as a shelter until the Red Cross closes it.

Call the Floyd County Judge Executive’s Office for information about what else can be donated at 606-886-9193.

