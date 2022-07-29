Fourth major flooding event for Pike Co. in past 17 months

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Wednesday evening’s severe weather is the fourth major flooding event in 17 months, according to Pike County, Kentucky officials.

16 dead after catastrophic flooding, toll expected to rise

During a press conference regarding the county’s response to flood relief efforts, officials reported nearly 1,000 people are without power in the county, and many are doing without access to clean water, including a nursing home.

National Guard, State of Emergency activated following flooding in eastern Ky

Officials with the Mountain Water District estimate it could be another week before restoration efforts are complete, calling the process slow and methodical.

Bulk donations of drinking water are already being collected. Pike officials say as more resources become available from state and federal partners, distribution will begin.

Leaders noted Friday that many of these flood victims may not have flood insurance, making the cleanup and recovery costly.

“The biggest challenge in my opinion is the geography,” Judge Executive Ray Jones, Pike County Kentucky said. “The amount of area that’s been damaged and it’s going to take some time, particularly the utilities back on and get the cleanup process well underway.”

Donations including food, water and clothing are starting to be collected at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

TEAM EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOOD RELIEF FOOD

Individuals who do not live in the impacted areas are being told to stay out of the flood zone.

The Pike County Sheriff says anyone caught looting will face stiff penalties or will be arrested.

At this time, no loss of life has been reported in Pike County or serious injuries following flash flooding.

Pike County, Ky officials hold briefing on response to damaging flooding. (WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.