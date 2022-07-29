Goodwill Industries to provide vouchers for flood victims

(Goodwill)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD/PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - To support its communities in crisis and those impacted by the extreme flooding, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will soon be providing vouchers to its stores in Hazard and Prestonsburg.

The vouchers will be $50 each and will be distributed to individuals who have been affected by the recent flooding disaster.

Eastern Kentucky Goodwill locations:

  • Hazard: 154 Commerce Drive, Hazard, KY 41701
  • Prestonsburg: 355 Village Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

