Goodwill Industries to provide vouchers for flood victims

HAZARD/PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - To support its communities in crisis and those impacted by the extreme flooding, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will soon be providing vouchers to its stores in Hazard and Prestonsburg.

The vouchers will be $50 each and will be distributed to individuals who have been affected by the recent flooding disaster.

Eastern Kentucky Goodwill locations:

Hazard: 154 Commerce Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Prestonsburg: 355 Village Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.