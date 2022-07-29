Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Spoljaric, 29, faces domestic violence, aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering...
Police officer faces drug charges, among others
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone footage shows disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky; 15 confirmed dead
The accident happened around 7 a.m. Friday at the 83 mile marker toll plaza.
Accident involving semi knocks over tollbooth
Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
Huntington Fun Pass offers discounts this summer.
Huntington Area Fun Pass offers discounts this summer
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Dog Haus Dog of the Week
Dog Haus Biergarten’s ‘Dog of the Week”
Bill McCall, 39, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery,...
Basketball coach charged after sexually abusing students at his home, sheriff’s office says