I-64 on ramp to close for construction

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers who access Interstate 64 East in the Catlettsburg area.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9, the eastbound on ramp from U.S. 23 will be closed from Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 6 during a paving and widening project. That is at Exit 191.

KTC officials say the closure is needed to extend the ramp to allow drivers more distance to safely merge into I-64 traffic. They say the ramp could open sooner than expected due to factors such as weather.

Highway officials recommend the following detour during the work:

- U.S. 60 through Catlettsburg and Kenova, W.Va., or use westbound I-64 to the Cannonsburg exit (Exit 184) to turn around, or seek alternate routes.

KTC officials say to expect delays.

They say electronic message boards on U.S. 23 will alert the public of the planned closure and provide schedule updates if weather becomes a factor.

They also say the ramp project is part of an overall $9.5 million project to improve I-64 in Boyd County, including blacktopping travel lanes. Contractors have until Nov. 30 to finish the project.

