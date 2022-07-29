Live on the Levee cancelled due to weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Live on the Levee activities have been cancelled Friday evening due to rain and high river levels, according to the event and the city of Charleston.

Friday’s event at Haddad Riverfront Park was scheduled to include a concert by Holly Forbes, a finalist on NBC’s The Voice, and opening act Corduroy Brown.

“As always, the safety of our talent, vendors, staff and attendees is top priority,” the event’s organizers posted on social media.

