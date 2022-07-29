Man shoots, kills two people at nail salon before shot by police

(WSAW)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was shot by police Friday evening as officers responded to a deadly active shooter situation at a nail salon, according to the Summersville Police Department.

Department officials say the shooter is accused of shooting and killing two people at Joe’s Nails in Summersville.

When officers arrived on scene at 6:38 p.m., they returned fire, shooting the man, officials report.

According to the police department, the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the deadly shooting.

