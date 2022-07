HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

August is National Family Fun Month, which recognizes the importance of spending quality time with children.

Author, mom, and founder of momsanity.com, Dawn Yanek, joined Taylor on Studio 3 with creative ideas to promote family time in fun and engaging ways.

Click here for more tips from Dawn.

Click here to visit ShopDisney.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.