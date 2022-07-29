New flood threat on Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Thursday night, aerial flood warnings as issued by the National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky, were still posted in the hard hit Coalfield region. That area should be whittled away as streams return to their banks overnight.

Meanwhile there were two seams of moisture moving toward us with a blob in Tennessee and a more prominent area approaching from Western Kentucky. I note the cloud tops were taller in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee compared to the rolling hills of the horse country in the Bluegrass. That’s a probable sign that the heaviest of the western rains will divert north of the flood ravaged Coalfields.

As these two waves fight it out overnight, the question looms will they merge constructively or destructively? Super computer models were hinting that the Bluegrass wave would be the dominate moisture center and act to weaken its southern counterpart. In so doing that would take the heaviest rains away from the hard hit flood zone of Thursday.

Should this play out, then street flooding downpours would be more likely in the northern half of eastern Kentucky versus the southern half. That would place the River Cities, Wayne, Lincoln into the Kanawha Valley as fair game for culvert overflowing downpours.

Of course, the threshold for new flooding is much lower to the south, so it will not take a full inch of rain to re-instigate high water there.

So, Flood Watch on Friday with new warnings likely. When and where will be determined as the sun rise and we track cells.

