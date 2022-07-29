Rebel Rally at Tolsia High School
The Rebel Rally is August 5 at Tolsia High School in Fort Gay, West Virginia.
This is a fundraising event for the Tolsia High School Cheerleading Team headlined by local artist, Dale Bowen, and two stars from ‘The Voice,’ Holly Forbes and Rachel Messer.
Admission is $10 per person. Two-year-olds and under are free.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m.
Tolsia High School cheerleaders have had several local sponsors to help contribute to make this event possible.
