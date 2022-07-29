Residents begin cleaning up after historic flooding

GARRETT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Flood waters in eastern Kentucky have receded after flash floods destroyed neighborhood and businesses., which left hundreds trapped in their homes.

In Floyd County alone, there were more than 50 swift water rescues to get now-displaced residents into safe shelters.

Friday morning, the cleanup efforts began as many returned to their neighborhoods to get a first look at the damage left behind.

“This part, we really need a lot of help, for the poor people that’s been flooded,” said Reggie Scott.

He is among the many trying to figure out how to clean up the mess left by historic floods Thursday.

He owns a home along Magnolia Street that he rents to some folks.

He checked on the house Thursday around 5 a.m., and thought the area would be spared.

“The water was at the bottom of the grass, just starting to come up. I figured we bit the bullet,” Scott said. “I left, came back in two hours, and then it was starting to move into the house.”

Some neighborhoods in Garrett saw those waters rise more than six feet.

A few blocks down on Front Street, Paul Mullins rents out a building to a salon and a flower shop.

Several feet of water made it into the building, too.

The majority of folks in the region don’t carry flood insurance.

Scott and Mullins say they have seen their premiums double and triple, forcing them to go without it.

The only grocery store in the town, Campbell’s Grocery, has been handed down from generation to generation; but it, too, took a hit, getting around five feet of water inside.

As people work to clean the wreckage left behind, they do so with a forward looking mentality, reaching into their deepest source of strength.

“[We have] a really strong faith,” said Mullins. “Because when I look at my basement, I want to start crying. But I know when I do go down there, I will break down, so I’m just waiting on that. That’s where my valued possessions over the years I’ve had, stereos, albums, mementos, family photos. But you just can’t get up high enough.”

A community challenged with no electricity or water while they work to rebuild an unfamiliar sight all around the place they call home.

“I tell folks we’re resilient here in Floyd County. We understand there’s going to be bumps in the road. We’re in the mountains of eastern Kentucky. We’re fighters. We’re folks that have always had to dig in and do what we need to do to survive,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams. “But the one thing that separates us from a lot of other places; we’re all family, we help each other. A lot of times, you just can’t explain how people go out of their way to help their neighbors, their family members. It makes you feel good about where you live.”

If you want to volunteer or bring supplies to help those in Floyd County, Williams says they’re in need of water, fans, and cleaning supplies.

Those can be dropped off at the Floyd County Community Center on KY-80.

You can also make donations to help eastern Kentucky here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.