Tractor trailer accident closes northbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders in Kanawha County are urging drivers to find an alternate route after an accident has shutdown the northbound lanes Interstate 79 Friday morning.

Dispatchers at Metro 911 said a tractor trailer turned onto its side near mile marker 8, right before the Elkview exit.

No injuries have been reported, but first responders are cleaning up diesel and oil that has spilled from the truck.

