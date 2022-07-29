Weekend weather shows improvement, if for just a day

Last of the current rain pattern passing through
Summer sun returns on Saturday
Summer sun returns on Saturday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This Friday evening scattered showers and downpours with thunder are on the move. While cells are lasting an hour or less in any one community these rains are having an impact on outdoor activities. The Friday night Live on the Levee concert with the Voice sensation Holly Forbes has been cancelled due to the inclement conditions.

But the fair goes on in Cottageville (Jackson WV), Milton (Cabell) and McArthur (Vinton) with only some minor inconvenience in Milton as a gusty squall came and went.

The Flood Watch will expire tonight likely with new additional issues though in the tropical air mass that’s still in charge for a few more hours the risk of a sudden cloudburst is still enough to take pause.

Looking ahead the better day of the weekend will be Saturday as early morning fog yields to plenty of sunshine. The afternoon cloud deck that joins the sun will be friendly. Highs in the low 80s will feel cozy as a north breeze draws a less humid brand of air our way.

Sunday into Monday the return of muggy tropical air spells a new risk for showers and downpours before late next week heat wave conditions will return for the first weekend in August.

