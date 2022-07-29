Willie Nelson to perform at Paramount Arts Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A country music legend is headed to Ashland, Kentucky.

David Miller from Paramount Arts Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming concert, featuring Willie Nelson and family.

