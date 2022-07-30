Classmates mourn teen who drowned

SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WSAZ) - As the upcoming school year approaches, South Webster High School students say their minds are on their classmate who won’t be returning with them.

The Scioto County sheriff says a body believed to be that of 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard was found Thursday evening by a search and rescue team.

Crews had been searching the Scioto River and its banks since Tuesday, when Sheppard was reported missing while swimming near Lucasville with a few other teens.

Classmate Casey Horr says it hasn’t set in yet that their friend is gone.

“He was such a selfless person,” Horr said. “You could always talk to him if you needed to.”

Eli Roberts played basketball at South Webster with Sheppard.

“He loved basketball,” Roberts said. “He was always excited to get in the game.”

Horr says they’d been holding onto hope that somehow as the search went on that this situation would have a different outcome.

“It’s just crazy,” Horr said. “You see that stuff on the news all the time, but someone you actually know, it really hits close to home.”

“I couldn’t really believe it was all real,” Roberts said. “It was all setting in that they finally found him.”

The school district made a Facebook post saying their condolences are with Sheppard’s friends and family, he’ll be missed, and counselors will be available for students, staff, and parents.

“He was a really energetic, off-the-wall kind of guy,” Horr said. “It’ll be different for sure not seeing him in the hallways. He was the type of guy who would really cheer your day up. If you were having a bad day, he’d make you feel better.”

Horr says he’s trying to focus on the fond memories.

“I’m trying to keep that positive mindset,” he said. “We all are. Don’t be sad he’s gone, be glad he was there with you the whole time.”

