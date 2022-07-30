First Warning Forecast | Dry start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a volatile week of weather in which some locations received up to 10 inches of rain and others barely mustered an inch, all rain gauges should measure 0.0 inches on Saturday as the entire region sees its first dry day since last Sunday. Accompanying the dry weather will be partial sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and lower humidity. However, the dry spell only lasts one day as rain chances return on Sunday. While rain starts out light in nature, some thunderstorms with heavier rain may creep in after dark. Rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday before dry weather rounds out the rest of the work week. This will allow temperatures to get back to the 90s, something that also has not happened since last Sunday.

Saturday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and cooler temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Due to the damp ground, patchy fog is also being seen.

Expect a partly cloudy sky throughout the day as high temperatures reach the low 80s. Humidity levels drop, and no rain is expected.

Saturday night remains dry as clouds thicken. Low temperatures turn comfortably cool again, falling to the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures staying in the 70s. Some light rain showers may pass during the day, then thunderstorms arrive after dark. Some storms may produce heavy rain.

On Monday, morning thunderstorms turn more scattered as the day goes on. Some sun may break out late in the day as high temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Tuesday sees scattered light rain showers under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s on Wednesday, then near 90 degrees on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny, though a couple showers are possible. Afternoon temperatures level out near 90 degrees again.

