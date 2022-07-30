First Warning Forecast | Rain returns Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one dry day is better than none, but residents across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia certainly need much more time than that to clean up from this past week’s devastating flooding. Nonetheless, showers return to the forecast on Sunday, and rain chances continue through Tuesday. Thunderstorms with heavy rain will be possible, and this brings a renewed threat for flash flooding, primarily in areas where the ground remains oversaturated. The rest of the week ahead sees the return of the heat as temperatures hover at or just shy of the 90-degree mark, but more storms work their way into the forecast by the upcoming weekend.

Saturday evening stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to the upper 60s by midnight.

Clouds thicken Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s. Much of the overnight period stays dry, but showers begin moving in from the south and west towards dawn.

Showers will be common across the region Sunday morning under an overcast sky. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, but flooding should not be much of a concern.

The flood threat becomes more elevated Sunday afternoon and evening when heavier thunderstorms begin passing over mainly southern parts of the region, namely, southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. As the ground remains very saturated, any additional rain may lead to new flood concerns. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect.

Farther north, Sunday afternoon should see some dry time and perhaps breaks in the clouds. However, high temperatures only rise to the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

On Monday, expect scattered showers and storms. There will be dry time in between with partial sunshine, allowing temperatures to reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday sees scattered light rain showers under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s on Wednesday, then near 90 degrees on Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast on Friday and Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures should come up just shy of 90 degrees both days.

