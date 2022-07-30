Gov. Beshear: Flooding death toll rises to 25

EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - Saturday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll due to catastrophic flooding has risen to 25 lives lost.

The governor said that number is likely to increase.

“To everyone in Eastern Kentucky, we are going to be there for you today, and in the weeks, months and years ahead,” said Gov. Beshear.

The governor will be giving an update on flood conditions and the federal and state response Saturday at noon.

The hardest-hit county so far is Knott. The Knott County coroner says 14 bodies have been recovered, including four children.

Three deaths have been reported in Perry County by the coroner, two in Letcher County and two in Clay County. The Breathitt County coroner is also reporting three deaths.

Many people are still missing, and the governor says the search and rescue efforts could take weeks.

Kentucky State Police is responding to the areas of eastern Kentucky that are affected. Due to a high volume of calls, they’re asking people to only dial 911 if you have an emergency. They provided these numbers for other needs:

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties , contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties , contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties , contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties , contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127

If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131

State parks are sheltering Kentuckians displaced by flooding. Those state parks are Jenny Wiley Pine and Mountain Buckhorn. Gov. Beshear says there is no power and hard to get to, but they are getting it up and running.

Gov. Beshear says Friday morning President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 13 eastern Kentucky counties.

The following counties in our region will receive federal relief funding: Floyd, Johnson, and Pike counties.

Federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

Many organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected by the flooding.

For ways to help, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.