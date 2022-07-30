Gov. Beshear visits recovering Floyd County deputy after deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson Thursday evening at the hospital in Lexington.

Lawson was one of the law enforcement officers shot in the deadly ambush in Allen, Kentucky June 30.

Lawson has undergone eight surgeries since then.

Lawson’s fiancé, Madyson Nunnery, shared a picture of of him and Beshear on Facebook, and said how thankful they are for Beshear’s support.

“He truly recognizes and appreciates the sacrifice that Darrin and all other law enforcement in our community have made,” Nunnery said.

WSAZ caught up with Lawson last week, and he said he feels a responsibility to make sure the law enforcement officers who died are always remembered as heroes, and their families are taken care of.

Doctor’s tell Lawson he’s still is at risk of losing his leg, but they are hopeful they can save it.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.