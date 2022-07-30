Hometown Hero | Jackie Thompson

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The number of people who struggle to put food on their tables is staggering in our region.

Jackie Thompson, our latest Hometown Hero, knows the need all too well and she’s trying to solve it through her work at Guyandotte Church of Christ where people line up every two weeks for help.

Bob Huron, the pastor there, said, “Jackie is about serving. Jesus said ‘when you’ve done it unto the least of these, you’ve done it to me.’ And Jackie has taken that to heart.”

