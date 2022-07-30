Knott County Sportsplex transforms into collection site and shelter for flood victims

Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A space dedicated to bringing the community together is doing just that, but in a different way.

The Knott County Sportsplex is operating as a collection site and a shelter as part of the community’s relief efforts.

Ball Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Bailey said he is amazed by how the community has showed up and showed out for this operation.

“Our community has been extremely responsive,” said Bailey. “Its somewhat humbling to think that someone comes in, and they lost half of their house, but they feel fortunate enough that they’ve still got half to live in, so they’re bringing in the stuff that they don’t need.”

Bailey added that he and the other volunteers are working with FEMA and the American Red Cross to find more permanent options for people who are displaced, but until then, they are working to do all they can to help the people of Knott County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. 60 is closed while crews work to clear the scene
U.S. 60 reopens following two vehicle crash
MGN
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
A fight over a waffle maker sent a man to the hospital Friday with a gunshot wound, police say.
Fight over waffle maker ends with man shot
Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, went missing in the Scioto River Tuesday, July 26, according to Scioto...
Classmates mourn teen who drowned

Latest News

Huntington 5th Ave Flooding
Flash flooding impacting roads across region
FEMA (generic).
Five Ky. counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance following flooding, Gov. Beshear says more coming
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
MGN
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead
Flash street flooding file picture
New Flood Watch for Sunday