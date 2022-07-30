Knott County Sportsplex transforms into collection site and shelter for flood victims

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A space dedicated to bringing the community together is doing just that, but in a different way.

The Knott County Sportsplex is operating as a collection site and a shelter as part of the community’s relief efforts.

Ball Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Bailey said he is amazed by how the community has showed up and showed out for this operation.

“Our community has been extremely responsive,” said Bailey. “Its somewhat humbling to think that someone comes in, and they lost half of their house, but they feel fortunate enough that they’ve still got half to live in, so they’re bringing in the stuff that they don’t need.”

Bailey added that he and the other volunteers are working with FEMA and the American Red Cross to find more permanent options for people who are displaced, but until then, they are working to do all they can to help the people of Knott County.

