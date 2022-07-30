Neighbors ravaged by flooding challenged to rebuild

Communities trying to clean up from devastating flooding
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For many people in eastern Kentucky ravaged by flooding, having a shoulder to cry on is the only way neighbors are getting by.

In the Wayland community, much of the neighborhood roads are covered -- with thick mud reaching up to a few feet around homes.

Several neighbors who we’ve spoken with say they have lost everything -- as mud, water and debris swept away and tarnished their belongings.

Small business owners are also having to rebuild. We spoke with a husband and wife who just moved to the Wayland area four months ago and started business at a convenience store, only to have it destroyed by flooding.

Click on the video with this story for more coverage from WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok who was in Wayland on Friday.

