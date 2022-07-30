Neighbors ravaged by flooding challenged to rebuild

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For many people in eastern Kentucky ravaged by flooding, having a shoulder to cry on is the only way neighbors are getting by.

In the Wayland community, much of the neighborhood roads are covered -- with thick mud reaching up to a few feet around homes.

Several neighbors who we’ve spoken with say they have lost everything -- as mud, water and debris swept away and tarnished their belongings.

Small business owners are also having to rebuild. We spoke with a husband and wife who just moved to the Wayland area four months ago and started business at a convenience store, only to have it destroyed by flooding.

Click on the video with this story for more coverage from WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok who was in Wayland on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.