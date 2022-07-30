OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night.

The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County.

Police say the crash happened when a red 2012 Jeep Liberty was traveling westbound on Erwin Road preparing to turn left onto Hambrick Road.

A 2010 Harley Davidson Sportster Motorcycle, driven by Kyle Chandler, 25, of Oak Hill, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on Erwin Road. Troopers say the man driving the Jeep attempted to turn left onto Hambrick Road, and he was struck by Mr. Chandler.

Mr. Chandler was transported by Jackson County E.M.S. to Holzer Hospital in Jackson where he was pronounced dead. The other man sustained minor injuries.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomfield Township Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, High Road Towing, and Durham’s Towing assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

