Showers, meals available at Floyd County schools

AP
AP(Source: AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd has announced showers are available for flood victims this weekend.

Starting Saturday and continuing on Sunday between the hours of 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., showers will be available at South Floyd Elementary School and from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Floyd Central High School.

Every day from today until next Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. meals will be provided at all Floyd County schools except Betsy Layne High School, Renaissance Learning Center and Prestonsburg Elementary School.

People can also charge their phones and devices.

The school district also announced tetanus shots will be available to the community at South Floyd Elementary Gym Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

“We are working hard to get supplies delivered to different areas throughout the county. We are also working with multiple agencies and organizations to get any help we can get for those affected by this disaster,” said a Facebook post by the district.

