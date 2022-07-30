Two vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to dispatchers, around 4:20 Saturday afternoon, two vehicles crashed in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Milton.

Dispatcher say one vehicle was flipped onto it’s roof.

One person had to be extracted from the car and transported to the hospital with a potential head wound.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

A lane was closed due to the crash.

Cabell County EMS, the Milton Police Department, and Milton Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.