Two vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to dispatchers, around 4:20 Saturday afternoon, two vehicles crashed in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Milton.

Dispatcher say one vehicle was flipped onto it’s roof.

One person had to be extracted from the car and transported to the hospital with a potential head wound.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

A lane was closed due to the crash.

Cabell County EMS, the Milton Police Department, and Milton Fire Department all responded to the scene.

