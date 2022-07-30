UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining.

The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts.

More than 60 broken poles, 17 damaged transformers, 50 broken cross arms and over 225 spans of downed wire have been recorded as of Friday night according to Kentucky Power.

Kentucky Power officials say customers in Floyd and Pike Counties should be 95% restored by Sunday night.

Crews are anticipating to have most areas in the South Williamson area wrapped up by Saturday night. These are estimated projections, so many more could be restored before these timeframes.

Kentucky Power officials say because of the extent of damage to people’s homes, they are anticipating a lot of single customer outage cases as restoration progresses.

As crews are able to get in the severely damaged areas, they are reporting that entire sections of circuits are destroyed and will have to be redesigned and rebuilt.

Roads and terrain are so damaged to the extent that crews cannot rebuild in the same areas.

Restoration estimates are for customers whose property is in condition to receive power. If the electric service entrance (meter loop) to your home or business has been damaged or pulled away from the structure, you will need to have it repaired in accordance with the National Electric Code before Kentucky Power can re-connect service.

More than 700 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources will be working Saturday.

Crews from AEP sister companies and other business partners from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan have joined the efforts. Additional assistance is arriving Saturday.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at //kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at //kentuckypower.com/app. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

