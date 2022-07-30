Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

Walmart's President and CEO is pledging to send money to help victims of Eastern Kentucky...
Walmart's President and CEO is pledging to send money to help victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding.(mgn)
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms.

Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.

Furner ended the post by saying, “I’m proud to see how our teams step up and support each other every day - and especially in times of need. We are here for you.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots and kills 2 people at Summersville nail salon
Man shoots, kills two people at nail salon before shot by police
The accident happened around 7 a.m. Friday at the 83 mile marker toll plaza.
W.Va. turnpike tollbooths reopen after accident involving semi
Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, went missing in the Scioto River Tuesday, July 26, according to Scioto...
Body of teen, 16, recovered following disappearance in Scioto River
A fight over a waffle maker sent a man to the hospital Friday with a gunshot wound, police say.
Fight over waffle maker ends with man shot
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

MGN
UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding
Governor Andy Beshear stopped to visit recovering Deputy Darrin Lawson in the hospital this week.
Gov. Beshear visits recovering Floyd County deputy after deadly shooting
Eastern Kentucky deals with devastating floods.
Gov. Beshear: Flooding death toll rises to 25, announces flood resource website
OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County