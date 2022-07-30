W.Va. income tax proposal stalls in Senate

West Virginia State Capitol (File photo)
(WVVA News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A 10% reduction in West Virginia’s income tax proposed by Gov. Jim Justice has stalled in the state Senate.

Instead of taking up the Republican governor’s proposal Friday, the Senate explained its intentions to reduce the personal property tax and business inventory tax.

Voters in November are being asked to approve a constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to do so.

The GOP-controlled House easily passed the income tax cut Thursday without debate.

Senate President Craig Blair has said an income tax reduction alone would not aid the state economy or attract businesses and new residents.

Governor Justice issued the following statement late Friday night:

“I continue to believe with all in me that West Virginia can be like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee – with a booming economy and population, built on people moving into states with no personal income tax. We have the best people, best natural resources, four of the best seasons, and are located within a rock’s throw of two-thirds of our country’s population. Without a personal income tax, our potential is limitless.”

