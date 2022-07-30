W.Va. Senate sends abortion bill back to the House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers have passed up the chance to become the first state to approve new legislation restricting access to abortions after the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

A bill was up for a final vote in the state Senate on Friday. But the passage of several amendments meant the bill would have to return to the House of Delegates, which approved its own version earlier.

The legislation allows exemptions for victims of rape and incest and for certain medical emergencies.

In Indiana, senators are expected to vote Saturday on a measure that includes an exception for rape and incest victims, an issue that’s dividing some abortion opponents.

