First Warning Forecast | Rain chances continue into start of work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This July will go down as one of the wettest on record (second in Huntington, fifth in Charleston). Therefore, it almost seems fitting that the final day of the month concluded with more showers and downpours, although this did lead to renewed high water in spots. Rain becomes more scattered in nature on Monday and Tuesday, but localized downpours can still occur. Wednesday may be the only day without any rain across the region this week as showers and storms quickly return for the end of the week and continue right into the first weekend in August.

Showers will be focused across southern parts of the region Sunday evening while areas in central and northern zones stay dry. Some breaks in the clouds are likely as temperatures hover in the low 70s through midnight.

Scattered showers and storms then work their way back north Sunday night into Monday morning. Low temperatures drop to the upper 60s with patchy fog possible.

Monday starts with plentiful cloud cover and scattered showers and storms around in the morning. These showers and storms become a lot more isolated in nature during the afternoon such that many locations enjoy decent dry time. The sky turns brighter during the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s with a stiff breeze.

A storm complex may move in from the northwest Monday evening around sunset, bringing the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds.

Monday night turns quieter as low temperatures hover near the 70-degree mark.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered light showers possible throughout the day. High temperatures reach the mid 80s again.

Wednesday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures top out near 90 degrees.

Thursday also sees a mostly sunny sky, but a couple showers may pop in the afternoon heat and humidity. High temperatures rise to near 90 degrees again.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast on Friday through Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s.

