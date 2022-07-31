Five Ky. counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance following flooding, Gov. Beshear says more coming

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - FEMA Individual Assistance is coming to five eastern Kentucky counties.

President Joe Biden announced Saturday, he was adding Individual Assistance to the Major Disaster declaration he approved to expedite support to flooding survivors.

These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry.

Governor Andy Beshear says he expects more counties to be added to the list.

He says this is the fastest a President has granted Individual Assistance.

Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

Here is what you need to have:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

• Your Social Security number

• A general list of damage and losses

• Banking information if you choose direct deposit

• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

FEMA officials say if you have homeowners, renter’s or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, click here.

