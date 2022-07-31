Flash flooding impacting roads across region

Huntington 5th Ave Flooding
Huntington 5th Ave Flooding(WSAZ)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rain throughout the region Sunday, is causing some street flooding.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the 2400 block of 5th Avenue is closed near Cookout.

A fire truck and Huntington Police cruisers are blocking the road.

Huntington 5th Ave Flooding
Huntington 5th Ave Flooding(WSAZ)

Dispatchers also say 8th Street West and Adams Avenue is covered in water and drivers should not attempted to go through the area.

Kentucky Transportation officials say heavy rain is causing flooding in low-lying areas of Boyd County.

High water is blocking some or all lanes of the following highways:

- KY 5 by the old golf course (milepoint 8-9)

- KY 538 (Shopes Creek), Edgwood Drive to Bayless Hill (milepoint 1-2)

- KY 854 at Rush near KY 1654 (milepoint 1)

- US 60 near East Fork bridge just west of Cannonsburg (milepoint 3-4)

Street flooding in Grayson, Ky
Street flooding in Grayson, Ky(Joanne Dunfee)

Grayson Emergency Management Deputy Director Joanne Dunfee is reporting they’ve had two and a half inches of rain so far, causing flooding throughout the area.

She says the Grayson Street Department has put up signs on Rupert Lane and a tree was removed near Raider Mart.

Grayson Kentucky flash flooding
Grayson Kentucky flash flooding(Joanne Dunfee)

Dunfee is warning Grayson residents to monitor water levels for those living near Little Sandy and low-lying areas.

