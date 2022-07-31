Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.

He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths at this time.

“We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast,” said Beshear.

Beshear says the first travel trailers to help house people arrived in eastern Kentucky Saturday.

He said Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County is full, but the trailers are there to help increase capacity.

Crews are working to open Buckhorn State Park in Perry County.

“We want to make sure we wrap our arms around our eastern Kentucky brothers and sisters and make sure they are okay,” said Beshear.

Beshear warned more rain is coming, and will hit areas that were already flooded.

He’s warning people to stay vigilant and safe, and get to higher ground or go to a shelter if you live in a flood prone area.

Beshear says the number one need right now is water, and you can go to the state’s flood resource website to see where to send those donations.

“To all our folks that have been impacted, we’re going to be there for you today, tomorrow, next week, next year we’re not going anywhere we’re going to help you rebuild,” said Beshear.

For more resources, click the links below:

Beshear is touring some of the flooded areas Sunday, along with Congressman Hal Rogers.

If your loved ones are still missing, you can email: ksppubaff@ky.gov.

Or, you can call Kentucky State Police at one of the numbers below:



Governor Beshear says the National Guard has rescued more than 1,200 people by boat and by aircraft.

