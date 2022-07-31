New Flood Watch for Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a one day “refreshing” reprieve from the summer muggies a renewed push of humid tropical air is set to return on Sunday. Naturally with this new injection of moist air will come the risk of downpours. While the ground has benefited from a drier 24-36 hour stretch, any new downpours will pose the risk of stream rises.

So to start as of early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service in Jackson Kentucky (which did a fine job with the violent flash flooding of Thursday) has issued a FLOOD WATCH through Monday morning for the Kentucky Coalfield region. This preliminary alert is designed to raise awareness for people living along small streams for potential rises and overflow.

Since computer models are suggesting heavy rains may train into far northern Kentucky, Southern Ohio and West Virginia on Sunday the prospects for the watch to be extended are high.

So if you live in an area prone to flooding plan on monitoring radar trends on Sunday in the event downpours spur streams near your town to swell.

