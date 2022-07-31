Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after troopers say a man called 911 saying someone rammed the gate to his shop in the 2500 block of Rt. 52 near Kenova.

This happened Sunday around 10:15 a.m.

Troopers found a rail buggy, that was inside the shop, was stolen. They say the suspect forced his way in and opened the garage door.

Police found a wallet on scene with an ID belonging to 42 year-old Timothy Ratcliffe of Dock’s Creek Road.

Troopers went to Ratcliffe’s house and found the stolen rail buggy parked outside.

The owner of the shop said he had reported a break-in last week, and $37,000 in cash was taken along with other items.

Troopers executed a search warrant at Ratcliffe’s home and they found $35,220 in cash and the stolen items.

The cash and stolen property have been returned to the owner.

Ratcliffe is being held at the Western Regional Jail and is facing charges of breaking and entering, grand larceny and destruction of property.

