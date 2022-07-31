Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man Saturday night.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. on SR327 in Jackson County.

The crash happened when a black Jeep Wrangler driven by Rogan Vickers, 19 of Wellston, Ohio was traveling southbound on State Route 327.

Trooper say Vickers drove off the right side of the road hitting a guardrail and then reentered the roadway before hitting the guardrail a second time.

Police say Vickers and front seat passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.

Vickers was pronounced deceased on scene. Police say the passenger sustained injuries and was flown to OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Investigators say both men were not wearing seat belts and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police are encouraging drivers to always wear a seat belt.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wellston Police Department, Wellston Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Med-Flight, and Durham’s Towing assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

