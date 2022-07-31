UK to help with flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just as they did when devastating tornadoes ravaged western Kentucky, the UK basketball team is doing their part to aid those affected by massive flooding in the eastern part of the Commonwealth. The Cats announced on Twitter Sunday night that they will be having an open practice Tuesday with the doors opening at 5 p.m. They also said a telethon will happen to aid the flood victims and proceeds from the event will be going to the Red Cross.

UK is preparing for a trip to the Bahamas in August.

#BBN, we need you on Tuesday.



Join us for an open practice at Rupp Arena and the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon with proceeds going to the @RedCross to those affected by the floods in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/khuCgi1iAT — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 31, 2022

