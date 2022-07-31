UK to help with flood relief

Kentucky has been devastated by recent floods.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just as they did when devastating tornadoes ravaged western Kentucky, the UK basketball team is doing their part to aid those affected by massive flooding in the eastern part of the Commonwealth. The Cats announced on Twitter Sunday night that they will be having an open practice Tuesday with the doors opening at 5 p.m. They also said a telethon will happen to aid the flood victims and proceeds from the event will be going to the Red Cross.

UK is preparing for a trip to the Bahamas in August.

