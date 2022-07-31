WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home.

According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.

Crews helped to lift the family members one by one, attaching them into harnesses and positioning them to be raised into the helicopter.

The rescue of an 83-year-old woman was posted online by the unit. All five people were safely evacuated.

The organization did not specify the location of the rescue in the video, but it has been partnering with other counties to perform multiple operations to remove people from flood waters safely.

You can watch the video below:

